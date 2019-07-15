Well done 'Chester'!

Student cricketers and staff of Manchester High school formally accept the ISSA/Grace Headley trophy from GraceKennedy's Chief Executive Officer, Don Wehby during the ISSA Gracekennedy schoolboy cricket awards at Knutsford Court Hotel in Kingston recently. Manchester High, the losing all-island Spalding Cup finalists, were the toast of the rural competitions, having also won the Under-16 title.

