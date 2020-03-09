PHOTO: Joy!!

One more step for Knox nursing and health care students

Knox Student nurses celebrate at the recent striping, capping and awards ceremony at the Knox Community College, Cobbla Campus. (Photo: Gregory Bennett)

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT