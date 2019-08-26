PHOTO: School vibes!

Students, parents, teachers turned out in large numbers at the Alpart Sports Club earlier this month for the annual back-to-school awards function facilitated by JISCO/Alpart, the Alpart Community Council and its business arm, EVC. $20 million is being allocated this year for support to 2,500 students from 75 communities in Alpart's operating areas.

