T'SANA'S TOUCH

MANDEVILLE, Manchester -- Grief, depression and excessive weight gains do not usually result in positive, life-changing consequences.

But for 33-year-old T'Sana Wint, those traumatic experiences triggered a passion for non-surgical body contouring and fat reduction. This led to the start of her business, T-”Sauna” Glits and Glamour Body Contouring and Detox Studio.

Originally based at her house, Wint's business has expanded in its one year of operation and has since been relocated to Shop 9, Barham's Plaza, Mandeville.

Wint, who is a certified beauty therapist, licensed body wrapper, and an aesthetician (specialist in cosmetic skin treatment) in training, told the Jamaica Observer Central that her business came to fruition after the passing of her mother, retired community health aide Loretta Watson-Wint, who died six months after retiring.

“What pushed me into this was my mom dying of a heart attack in April of 2016, which left me depressed.

“I pretty much just locked myself away from the world and pretty much just binge ate; and I ate myself into oblivion, looking like what I didn't want to look like,” said Wint.

She said while she was going through this period she gained 80 pounds within a year. However, with the help of her mother-in-law, Marlyn Wilson, she was motivated to help herself and others around her.

Her initial intention was to help people with medical conditions that could lead to death. Those conditions include diabetes (sugar), hypertension (high blood pressure), and high cholesterol.

According to Wint, her body contouring and detox studio is well-placed to help persons in need.

“We are here to provide non-invasive, non-surgical body contouring and other services. We offer people the opportunity to feel good in their skin,” said Wint.

This is done using body massaging techniques and appropriate machinery, which Wint underscored are non-invasive and pose no danger.

She argued that these methods are much safer than plastic surgery since there is no cutting or injecting. However, fat loss has to be maintained with a strict diet.

She recommends detoxing the body as an important element.

“I found infra-red detoxing, and what I found was that this would help with heart health. Now my mom died from a heart attack and this was pretty much my motivation.

“If I could help someone else...or help somebody who is going through the same depression...or somebody who has some heart issues, some underlying issues that [can cause] you to just go to sleep and don't wake up -- this might be able to help somebody to clean up their act and get back on track,” declared Wint.

“I've struggled most of my life with body issues. I've always been overweight as a child growing up, and then I found it harder to lose weight based on the fact that I am an asthmatic person,” she said.

According to Wint, she realises that there are many other persons like her who would want to take off weight or fat but are unable to do so because of various health reasons, as well as age.

Wint said she usually caters to persons as young as 16 or as old as 82 at T- “Sauna” Glits and Glamour Body Contouring and Detox Studio, which offers services to males and females.

She added that people, especially the elderly who may be concerned about having taken excess amounts of medication over time, can do detox sessions at Glits and Glamour.

She also offers other services including make-up and tattoo removal, and is contemplating other ways to appeal to men.

Body health services apart, Wint is advising people struggling with depression to avoid trying to cope on their own.

“They should surround themselves with persons who make them happy so that they can pull through and survive,” said Wint.