'A heavy burden'

A St Mary mother is seeking assistance for her disabled son, who she says has been unable to consistently attend school because of a lack of resources.

Karen Samuels, the woman who was recently assisted by the Annotto Bay police in St Mary on Christmas Eve, in a follow-up interview with the Jamaica Observer North & East last Tuesday, said while her 14-year-old son Miguel is enrolled at Edgehill School of Special Education, he attends once or twice per week. At times, she said, he is absent for the entire week.

“We are in need of clothes and food but my greatest problem [is] I am not living anywhere proper and mi need help with mi children like schooling. I am not educated and I don't have a job; no babyfather help, no family background and I don't want that for my kids,” Samuels shared.

The Dover resident also explained that the distance from her home to the special needs school in Trinity, St Mary, has put a strain on her pocket, with each trip to school costing her at least $500.

“It is the school he needs to attend because it's a special education school. From him likkle him can't talk or understand what you are saying really, but the expense beating me a likkle because I don't have a job. I just have like survival skills like self-employment. Mi do mi likkle thing fi make a dollar like do hair and stuff like that but it's not fast; it's like hand to mouth so I can't send him to get the help him fi get.

“He's in Edgehill but I cannot get to send him to school. I have to send him every now and then. Mi really have it hard. It's $300 for him fare to go to school and then mi have to give him a lunch money and that would bring it up to like $500,” Samuels said, adding that it costs far less to send her younger son 6-year-old Kemar to school as he is currently on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education.

The situation has been weighing heavily on the 46 year old's mind especially since losing her home in a 2016 fire.

That incident, she said, shattered her already fragile world, plunging her and her small family further into poverty and desolation.

“I don't really feel good about not being able to help myself or my kids. It is a heavy burden and that's why I ask for help. I looked after [an] old man since I came here in 2016 after the fire and he died. His daughter did some paperwork and give me the land to use, like transfer it to me. That is how I ended up here,” the woman said.

'Here' refers to a one-bedroom dirt floor wooden structure just off Dover Road in the parish. There is no restroom there.

She told Observer North & East that it is her hope to get assistance in building a liveable structure.

On Christmas Eve, the police assisted the struggling mother with much-needed food and items of clothing donated by Greater Blessing Assembly Of Praise Inc in Brooklyn, New York.

A group of lawmen assigned to the Annotto Bay Police Station were reportedly on patrol in the area when they were told of the woman and her two sons' living condition by neighbours.

The lawmen later made an appeal on Facebook, to which they received scores of responses, including pledges of assistance.