'One hand can clap'

GOSHEN, St Elizabeth — The Jamaican saying, “one hand cyah clap,” is proven wrong by many single parents on the island.

One such person is 36-year-old Nathalie Jordon, a single mother who manages to juggle three joint businesses, as well as finding time to raise her son.

Jordon, also known as Nicky, grew up in Savanna-La-Mar, Westmoreland, and moved to live with relatives in Goshen, St Elizabeth in pursuit of employment after leaving high school.

She worked at a hardware store and then at Lasco Distributors for 12 years before she decided to start her own business.

She started a shop with a bar attached to it. This grew and paved the way as she followed her mother, Myra Morgan's footsteps, by establishing herself as a dressmaker.

Jordon is currently making clothes in a small room (4 x 16 feet) with three sewing machines, including an embroidery machine and two industrial ones, plus other related equipment.

Currently, she supplies women, children and men in Goshen with formal and informal wear of all sizes.

She has high hopes of enlarging her workspace and of establishing a factory, as her business grows. Jordon is eyeing a family-owned plot of land in Goshen as a possible site for her garment factory.

She augments her income also with the use of a small printer — designing promotional flyers for community members from time to time.

Regarding her role as a mother, Jordan says that single parenting or any parenting for that matter is not easy, but one should not try to pass on responsibilities to others.

Life is not easy, but people should make the best of it, she says.

“Sometimes it's hard, and sometimes it's depressing, especially when you are working towards something and you don't see it coming, but then again sometimes you can sit down and evaluate your situation. Look where you were and where you are working towards and see if you are going the right way. If you're not sure, ask for advice,” she said.

Jordon also believes that Jamaicans should work together as a people in order for the country's economy to do better.

“The Chinese use them head, they work together. We Jamaicans, we don't work together, we fight 'gainst we one another,” Jordon explained.

She believes that Jamaican clothes designers and manufacturers can become as popular and thriving as international operators.

“For that to happen, locals need to support local producers,” she stated with conviction.

Jordan stopped attending school after the secondary level and feels strongly that one does not have to go to college or university to make progress in life.

Jordan has made her mother, Myra Morgan and the rest of her family proud because of all she has accomplished.

She says she is willing to give back to her community by helping young people and teaching them how to sew and run their own dressmaking business.