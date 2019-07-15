A boost for Mandeville Regional's ENT department

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The recent donation of a surgical microscope to the Mandeville Regional Hospital has greatly enhanced the institution's capacity to deal with ear, nose and throat (ENT) cases, medical experts say.

The surgical microscope, worth $3.1 million, was recently handed over to the hospital by the charity group, Manchester Wellness Foundation, according to a news release.

Acting CEO at Mandeville Regional, Marcia Francis, told those at the presentation ceremony that while the hospital's ENT department performed 317 surgical procedures in 2018, it will now be able to do many more.

“The hospital could have facilitated more surgical procedures, however, the absence of the surgical microscope made it impossible. With this robust, compact and flexible microscope, the hospital's ENT team will be able to perform additional procedures with compassion, in an accountable, respectful, and efficient manner,” Francis said.

Consultant at the hospital's ENT department, Dr Andrew Manning, said the microscope will be particularly helpful in treating the condition serous otitis media with effusion, commonly known as “glue ears”, which affects learning.

“This condition is fluid behind the eardrum and if not addressed before age four, children would have missed out on most of what they would learn in life. Normally we would have to refer children to the Bustamante Hospital for Children, but now we are able to address these cases,” Manning said.

Chairman of the Manchester Wellness Foundation and acting regional director of the Southern Regional Health Authority, Herschel Ismail, pointed out that the foundation adopted the ENT department three years ago and to date has donated equipment and instruments valued at more than $6 million.

Since the establishment of the Manchester Wellness Foundation in 2003, the foundation has raised and disbursed more than $17.6 million to health facilities in Manchester through two major fund-raising events — a run walk and a vintage party — the news release said.