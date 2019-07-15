A boost for Warminster Primary's fencing project
SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Colerlyn Nembhard, retired teacher and resident of the quiet community of Warminster, located in the foothills of the Santa Cruz Mountains not far from the JISCO/Alpart alumina plant, describes herself as a “beggar for my community”.
When Nembhard realised that the Warminster Primary School — where she once taught — had started a project to secure the school premises with perimeter fencing, she went to work “begging”.
During a recent visit along with other members of the Retired Teachers Association, Nembhard handed over a cheque for $50,000, proceeds of her fund-raising efforts, to principal of Warminster Primary, Steve Jones.
“I am from this area, grew up here, and I am very interested in what is going on here,” Nembhard explained to students and teachers.
Her fellow retired teachers chipped in with $10,000 which was handed over to Jones by Arthur Comrie.
“We plan to spend every dollar wisely as we build our perimeter fence,” Jones assured the visitors.
The principal told Jamaica Observer Central that he expects the fencing project to begin during the summer holidays and to be completed by December this year.
Fifty-two-year-old Warminster Primary has 107 students and five teachers.
