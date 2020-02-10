A case of tragedy averted!

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — A community outreach programme focusing on domestic violence intervention and social rehabilitation may have averted a possible double murder and suicide. This according to Custos of Manchester Garfield Green, who spearheaded the establishment of the programme.

Green recently shared information on the incident with Mandeville Rotarians at Regie's Bistro in the town centre at the Rotary Club's of Mandeville annual vocational service awards banquet.

In recounting the incident, Green told the gathering that the domestic violence intervention and counselling helpline, which operates out of his office, recently received a late-night emergency call.

“After the call came in, we dispatched counsellors to a location where a distraught mother was threatening to put her two young children to death, and to end her own life.

“The intervention was successfully carried out by the helpline counsellors, who are trained and certified practitioners. They diffused the potentially tragic situation,” Custos Green disclosed.

Green further told the gathering of Rotarians that the helpline was one of four initiatives coming out of his office. These initiatives, Green said, pull together other stakeholders from the business and civic sectors, schools, and the local police, in a multi-agency approach to finding solutions to social problems.

“This multi-agency approach leads to the mounting of pre-emptive actions in response to increasing incidents of domestic violence in Mandeville and outlying communities,” Green informed.

Between December of last year and up to the present time, the Mandeville police have investigated four homicides reportedly arising out of domestic disputes.

The other social outreach initiatives named by Green are the Student in School programme, the Police and Community Partnership, and Patriotism in Schools. He stated that the latter initiative is soon to be rolled out in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports. It will seek to instill national pride and foster respect among schoolchildren for national institutions and symbols.

The Students in School programme, Green explained, is meant to be a safety net for children who are not attending school on account of economic or other difficulties. He said that already the service has identified its first beneficiary, a boy who was removed from wandering the streets and, with the co-operation of a prominent local high school, has found a place as a student of that institution.

He spoke of other favourable outcomes, this time from the Police and Community Partnership, which he said has seen the return to service of 13 disabled police vehicles, repaired with the support of the business community and boosting the fleet to meet the busy Christmas season last year.

This year's awardees were Doreth Jones and Timothy Scarlett, two representatives of the local business community, who were celebrated for their many years of volunteer service to the Mandeville community.