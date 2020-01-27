A helping hand for education

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Four Manchester schools are among those benefiting from an effort by CaribCash Jamaica Ltd to support Jamaica's education sector.

A release from CaribCash Jamaica listed the schools as Villa Road Primary, Porus High School, Bethabra Primary School and New Forest Primary & Junior High. The relesaes said top performers from these schools received CaribCash awards at their graduation ceremonies.

The news release also noted that over the past three years, CaribCash has invested more than $1.5 million in Jamaica's education sector through its involvement in school graduation sponsorships, donations, and partnership initiatives to help enhance the lives of students.

“Education is one of the main driving factors in improving lives and the country on a whole; and what better way to contribute to a nation's development than by investing in it. It is very important that we ensure that some of our resources focus on helping the youth reach their full potential,” said Carlton Stewart, country manager of CaribCash Jamaica.

With locations in Mandeville, Manchester; Kingston; and Montego Bay, St James, CaribCash Jamaica provides small loans to those who need to meet immediate needs.