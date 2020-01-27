A helping hand for education
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Four Manchester schools are among those benefiting from an effort by CaribCash Jamaica Ltd to support Jamaica's education sector.
A release from CaribCash Jamaica listed the schools as Villa Road Primary, Porus High School, Bethabra Primary School and New Forest Primary & Junior High. The relesaes said top performers from these schools received CaribCash awards at their graduation ceremonies.
The news release also noted that over the past three years, CaribCash has invested more than $1.5 million in Jamaica's education sector through its involvement in school graduation sponsorships, donations, and partnership initiatives to help enhance the lives of students.
“Education is one of the main driving factors in improving lives and the country on a whole; and what better way to contribute to a nation's development than by investing in it. It is very important that we ensure that some of our resources focus on helping the youth reach their full potential,” said Carlton Stewart, country manager of CaribCash Jamaica.
With locations in Mandeville, Manchester; Kingston; and Montego Bay, St James, CaribCash Jamaica provides small loans to those who need to meet immediate needs.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy