A helping hand for netball
MAY PEN, Clarendon — Juici Patties recently donated $1.3 million to the Clarendon Netball Association (CNA) to assist that body with its 2019 summer programme.
A news release circulated here pointed out that for the past 28 years Juici Patties has supported the CNA, facilitating the development of a number of national players including stars such as Elaine Davis, Vangelee Williams and Romelda Aiken.
Winston Nevers, vice-president of the CNA and assistant coach for Jamaica's senior women's netball team (Sunshine Girls) hailed the “continuous support” of Juici Patties.
“Juici has always been with us from day one when they first opened business in May Pen about 28 years ago, and we are very, very thankful,” he said.
The news release said the CNA has 36 clubs, consisting of 15 players each, in Clarendon.
This year's donation will allow a summer play-off for the 2019 Juici Netball Championship.
Juici Patties pledged to continue playing an active role in giving back to the community through sponsoring sporting, educational and uplifting initiatives.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy