A helping hand for netball

MAY PEN, Clarendon — Juici Patties recently donated $1.3 million to the Clarendon Netball Association (CNA) to assist that body with its 2019 summer programme.

A news release circulated here pointed out that for the past 28 years Juici Patties has supported the CNA, facilitating the development of a number of national players including stars such as Elaine Davis, Vangelee Williams and Romelda Aiken.

Winston Nevers, vice-president of the CNA and assistant coach for Jamaica's senior women's netball team (Sunshine Girls) hailed the “continuous support” of Juici Patties.

“Juici has always been with us from day one when they first opened business in May Pen about 28 years ago, and we are very, very thankful,” he said.

The news release said the CNA has 36 clubs, consisting of 15 players each, in Clarendon.

This year's donation will allow a summer play-off for the 2019 Juici Netball Championship.

Juici Patties pledged to continue playing an active role in giving back to the community through sponsoring sporting, educational and uplifting initiatives.