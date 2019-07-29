A lift for Fyffes Pen Primary

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Students and teachers at Fyffes Pen Primary School in St Elizabeth are celebrating major infrastructural improvements to their school.

Charity agencies Food For The Poor and Helping Hands Jamaica Foundation collaborated in building three large classrooms, an office, and staff washroom at the school, a news release circulated here said.

“No more chuck-up classroom! Thank you, Food For The Poor and Helping Hands Jamaica Foundation,” chanted students of Fyffes Pen in a poem of gratitude at the recent handover, the release said.

Samantha Mahfood, executive director of Food For The Poor Canada (FFPC), was very pleased.

“We are excited to build our 31st school in the St Elizabeth community of Fyffes Pen partnering with Helping Hands Jamaica Foundation (HHJF) on their 20th build,” said Mahfood in handing over the new building to Jermaine Porter, chairman of the school board.

Floyd Green, Member of Parliament for St Elizabeth South Western, the constituency in which Fyffes Pen is located, expressed his appreciation to FFPC and HHJF for “creating a legacy and improving communities all over Jamaica”. Green said partners like FFPC and HHJF were vital in education.

Natasha Borota, who led a 17-member team of Canadian volunteers from HHJF, said that the three days of intense construction activity was deeply satisfying for all members as they received lots of love and friendship from the 135 students of the school, as well as from members of staff and the wider Fyffes Pen Community.

Borota also expressed “heartfelt thanks to Jason Henzell and the BREDS Foundation for providing accommodation at Jake's in Treasure Beach and transportation for the HHJF group.”