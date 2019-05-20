Bethlehem top JISCO Alpart champs

NAIN, St Elizabeth — Bethlehem Primary School amassed 215 points to defend their title in the Primary Schools Category at the recent JISCO Alpart Jamaica-sponsored Essex Valley Athletics Meet at Alpart Sports Club.

Twenty-five primary schools from south Manchester and south St Elizabeth participated in various sprint and distance races.

In second place was New Forest Primary with 187 points, while Alligator Pond Primary placed third with 119 points. The latter had not entered the competition for the previous eight years.

A news release said this year saw the introduction of the high school category having runners from Classes 2 – 4, instead of using the categories of Under 15 and Under 17 as in previous years.

New Forest High, Nain High, Cross Keys High, and Winston Jones High competed. Nain High registered 311 points, followed by New Forest High with 266 points.

The sponsorship from JISCO increased from $350,000 to over $600,000 to cover costs inclusive of lunches, transportation and athletic gear. According to JISCO Alpart Public Relations Officer Jermaine Saunders, the day was a resounding success with participation of over 400 athletes at what was the 46th staging of the meet.

Coaches from high schools such as Edwin Allen, Manchester, and St Elizabeth Technical were on hand to observe and scout talent for their respective school programmes.