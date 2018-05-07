Central Jamaica students excel in Toyota-sponsored art contest

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Benjamin Barrett of Belair Prep was recently announced as the first-place winner in the 8-11 -year-old category of the Jamaican edition for the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest.

Belair Preparatory was also awarded a laptop computer for being the first-place school in Category 2.

In the 12-15-year-old category, Indira Hendricks of Hampton High School placed second for the second year in a row.

The winning students, all from schools in central Jamaica, join nine other students from across the island whose artworks have been selected for submission as Jamaica's entries in the global semi-finals of the 12th Toyota Dream Car Art Contest.

Each student now has the chance to be the next Jamaican to win an all-expenses-paid trip to Japan this summer with a parent, following in the footsteps of nine-year old, Athalia Clarke from Queens Prep who achieved this goal in 2017.

The young artists each received a 7” Samsung tablet, wireless headphones, and book vouchers.

According to a news release, The Toyota Dream Car Art Contest is one of the largest global art contests for children and is held annually to encourage and inspire creativity in children. Toyota invites children from around the world to share their ideas on the future of mobility and depict this in a hand-drawn art piece.