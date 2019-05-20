Compassionate Care Programme going well, says SRHA

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) — which has responsibility for Clarendon, Manchester, and St Elizabeth — says it is making progress in implementing a Ministry of Health programme to train staff in compassionate care.

A news release reported director of human resource management and industrial relations at the SRHA, Nicolette Thomas Edwards as saying that evaluation has started, through customer service satisfaction surveys, to determine the impact of the training and obtain feedback from customers.

First launched in 2018 by the Ministry of Health, the Compassionate Care Programme seeks to develop a more friendly, caring atmosphere in public health institutions.

Staff members are being actively trained to practise modern customer care techniques. At the same time, infrastructure at health facilities are being improved to make waiting time and the workday more comfortable for patients and staff.

Among the infrastructural improvements are expanded and enhanced waiting areas, refurbished bathrooms, installation of air conditioning, and the placement of television sets to display health messages.

Volunteerism is also being encouraged, with residents offering their services at health institutions, supervised by health care professionals.

“We are also hoping to motivate the staff through these training, create less stressful working environments, and achieve greater trust among staff and between patients and service providers,” Thomas Edwards said.