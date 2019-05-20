Concrete to replace broken rails on Lacovia Bridge
LACOVIA, St Elizabeth — The National Works Agency (NWA) says plans are in place to correct an increasingly dangerous situation affecting the bridge which spans the Black River here.
A major accident on the bridge several years ago left broken metal rails on both sides. The situation has worsened more recently, with the remaining rails seeming to have become more unstable.
“It's getting more dangerous every day,” Councillor George Powell (Jamaica Labour Party, Lacovia Division) told Jamaica Observer Central recently.
The NWA's Howard Hendriks told Observer Central that plans are in place to replace the metal rails with a concrete design.
However, he said no timelines had yet been established, and there is as yet no word on the allocation of funds.
Hendriks said there were also plans for upgrading work on three other bridges — all in north east St Elizabeth — the Grosmond Bridge at Grosmond, the Windsor Bridge which links Siloah and Williamsfield, and the E3 Bridge in Braes River.
— Garfield Myers
