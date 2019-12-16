Digicel development gifts for White Shop, Auchtembeddie, Red Bank

MANDEVILLE, Manchester - Auchtembeddie in northwest Manchester, Red Bank in southeast St Elizabeth and White Shop, northern Clarendon are among 15 communities benefitting from $2 million development grants from the Digicel Jamaica Foundation.

The grants marked the 15th anniversary of the Digicel Foundation's first project in Jamaica.

In a news release, the Digicel Foundation explained the decision to support the chosen communities:

AUCHTEMBEDDIE

“The deep rural community of Auchtembeddie in Cowick Park is home to some 2,400 residents, many of whom are engaged in yam farming. Many young people have departed in search of “greener pastures”, leaving behind an ageing population. The Auchtembeddie Community Development Committee has always provided several treats and other events in support of its older residents as well as young children, but this has become costly. Now it is seeking to create a social enterprise that will provide event rental services, to generate income and reduce costs, while continuing to provide these benefits to its most vulnerable residents.

“There are several other components of the project. The committee plans to establish a feeding programme for the little ones at basic school, as well as senior citizens. Agriculture will also be an essential feature of the project, focusing on climate-smart practices in vegetable production and a more diverse range of crops. The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) and the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) are going to support the community with advice on environmental best practices. Hurricane straps will also be distributed to residents.

“The Social Development Commission (SDC) is a major partner, guiding all aspects of the programme. The Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) will provide training and extension services, in particular, helping to develop farm plots. Located at the Antioch Basic School, the plots will produce alternative crops that will adapt to Jamaica's changing climate”.

RED BANK

In the case of Red Bank, the release said:

“The Red Bank Community Development Committee (CDC) in St Elizabeth is working to motivate and regenerate their local community through education and training.

“By renovating the local community centre, the Red Bank CDC can provide employment and enterprise options, health awareness for women and youth, skills training and educational classes; and serve as a mentoring base for local community social enterprises.

“Community builders with few resources often experience pressures that distract them from interacting with members of the community. Building and sustaining healthy relationships is central to the work of community leaders. The Red Bank CDC is aiming to renovate the local community centre and provide a guidance counselor two days per week. This will support individuals who wish to access education, skills, and employment information. The counsellor will also assist persons in overcoming the barriers to self-realisation.

“The Red Bank CDC also wishes to develop its first community social enterprise venture — plastic recycling. By initiating a waste management infrastructure, the Red Bank CDC will help the community address the environmental, social and economic impacts of plastic pollution. The CDC will also create long term solutions that turn plastic waste into an income source via recycling”.

WHITE SHOP

Regarding its development project for unattached youth in White Shop District, Spaulding, northern Clarendon, the Digicel Foundation said Jamaica's plastic bag ban inspired a project to develop bamboo products.

The release noted that: “Clarendon has ample quantities of bamboo available. The plastic bag ban implemented earlier this year has been a success. Moving forward, how can these two factors be combined?

“The Central Jamaica Social Development Initiative (CJSDI), in partnership with the Bamboo Industry Association of Jamaica, the Jamaica Business Development Company (JBDC) and Jampro, aims to produce a unique type of eco-bag made of bamboo. Over three years, at least 15 unattached youth in the White Shop District area of Spaulding, northern Clarendon will be trained to cut and sew these unique and highly practical products.

“The CJSDI will develop a viable business plan and a comprehensive marketing approach for the social enterprise. Funds will finance tools, equipment and raw materials, as well as the training of young people. Training will be conducted at the CJSDI Packaging House in White Shop over three months. The project aims to stimulate an entrepreneurial spirit that will feedback into the community, where both natural and human capital is abundant. It is hoped that the venture will help to improve the quality of life of residents in the rural community.

“The project also serves to highlight the usefulness and versatility of bamboo as a natural material – in particular, if a widespread, invasive type of bamboo that does not benefit the natural environment is used. This will be beneficial to the environment, on the whole, enabling native trees to flourish”.