Education fraternity mourns passing of Branford Gayle

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Munro College, Manchester High School, and the broader education fraternity are mourning the passing of Branford Gayle, a former principal of those two schools, who died in hospital early Monday (December 9).

Gayle, affectionately called “Brandy”, was 70 years old.

Relatives say Gayle died while recovering in hospital from surgery following a stroke two weeks earlier.

An acclaimed educator and sports administrator, Gayle, a past student of Munro College, served as principal at Manchester High from 1992-2004 and at Munro from 2004-2011.

Gayle was chairman of the Mayfield All Age School in south-east St Elizabeth at the time of his death. As a relatively young educator, he also served as principal of a high school in the Turks and Caicos, relatives say.

He served for two years as an education officer with Jamaica's Ministry of Education.

A sports enthusiast, Gayle was for many years a leading personality in the Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) and played influential roles in the annual boys' and girls' athletic championships.

The principal of Munro College, Mark Smith, hailed Gayle as a “gentleman who gave distinguished service to education...”

Said Smith: “The Munro College fraternity grieves for the loss of one of our outstanding servants...”

- Garfield Myers