For Your Diary

Monday, June 03, 2019

(1) 1st & 3rd Tuesdays

Optimist Club of Mandeville

Meetings

Villa Gardens Restaurant

Villa Road

Mandeville

Manchester- 6:00 pm

 

(2) Saturday June 8

Ackee Tree Group

Legal Assistance Project

Information Fair

Trinity Baptist Church

Porus

Manchester- 9:30 am

 

(3) Sunday June 9

People's National Party

Conference

Knockpatrick Division

May Day High School

Manchester- 6:00 pm

 

(4) Sunday June 9

Manchester Police

Community Safety and Security Branch

Inspirational Comedy Play

Single Parents

Belair High School

Mandeville

Manchester- Showtime 7:00 pm

 

(5) Sunday June 16

Manchester Peace Coalition/Advocate for Change

Celebrating Him

Fathers' Day Event

Brooks Parks Sports and Recreational Complex

Mandeville

Manchester- Starts 12 Noon

 

(6) Sunday June 16

Golf View Hotel Management

Father's Day Brunch

Dad's Delight

Golf View Hotel

Caledonia Road

Mandeville

Manchester- Serving meals from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

