For Your Diary

(1) 1st & 3rd Tuesdays Optimist Club of Mandeville Meetings Villa Gardens Restaurant Villa Road Mandeville Manchester- 6:00 pm (2) Saturday June 8 Ackee Tree Group Legal Assistance Project Information Fair Trinity Baptist Church Porus Manchester- 9:30 am (3) Sunday June 9 People's National Party Conference Knockpatrick Division May Day High School Manchester- 6:00 pm (4) Sunday June 9 Manchester Police Community Safety and Security Branch Inspirational Comedy Play Single Parents Belair High School Mandeville Manchester- Showtime 7:00 pm (5) Sunday June 16 Manchester Peace Coalition/Advocate for Change Celebrating Him Fathers' Day Event Brooks Parks Sports and Recreational Complex Mandeville Manchester- Starts 12 Noon (6) Sunday June 16 Golf View Hotel Management Father's Day Brunch Dad's Delight Golf View Hotel Caledonia Road Mandeville Manchester- Serving meals from 9:00 am – 3:00 pm

