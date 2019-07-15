For Your Diary

(1) Monday July 15 Mandeville Police Civic Committee Annual General Meeting & Mandeville Top Cop Awards Ingleside Wellness & Recreational Centre Mandeville, Manchester - 4:00 pm (2) Tuesday July 16 Optimist Club of Mandeville Meeting Villa Gardens Restaurant Villa Road Mandeville, Manchester - 6:00 pm (3) Wednesday July 17 Lay Magistrates Association of Jamaica Manchester Chapter Annual General Meeting Chapter Secretariat 24 Grove Road Mandeville, Manchester - 2:00 pm (4) Saturday August 3 A Different Stroke Presents Sip & Paint Independence Style Reazons Restaurant Walderston, Manchester - 5:00 pm (5) Saturday August 10 Get in Shape Health & Fitness Event Porus Primary School Porus, Manchester - 5:30 pm

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT