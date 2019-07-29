FOR YOUR DIARY

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3 A Different Stroke Presents Sip & Paint Independence Style Reazons Restaurant Walderston, Manchester- 5:00 pm SATURDAY, AUGUST 3 Manchester Police Youth Club Council & Manchester Police Safety and Security Branch Mr & Miss Manchester Police Youth Club Pageant & After Party Manchester High School Auditorium Mandeville, Manchester - 7:00 pm SUNDAY, AUGUST 4 - TUESDAY, AUGUST 6 Jamaica Agricultural Society Denbigh 2019 Agricultural, Industrial & Food Show Denbigh Showground May Pen, Clarendon FRIDAY, AUGUST 9 JISCO/ALPART& ALPART COMMUNITY COUNCIL Ceremony Back-to-School Assistance ALPART Sports Club Nain, St Elizabeth - 2:00 pm SATURDAY, AUGUST 10 Get in Shape Health & Fitness Event Porus Primary School Porus, Manchester- 5:30 pm SATURDAY, AUGUST 17 Optimist Club Zone 7 Fourth Quarter Meeting Villa Gardens Restaurant Villa Road Mandeville, Manchester - 2:00 pm

