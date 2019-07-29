FOR YOUR DIARY
SATURDAY, AUGUST 3
A Different Stroke
Presents
Sip & Paint Independence Style
Reazons Restaurant
Walderston,
Manchester- 5:00 pm
SATURDAY, AUGUST 3
Manchester Police Youth Club
Council &
Manchester Police Safety and
Security Branch
Mr & Miss Manchester Police
Youth Club
Pageant & After Party
Manchester High School
Auditorium
Mandeville, Manchester -
7:00 pm
SUNDAY, AUGUST 4 - TUESDAY, AUGUST 6
Jamaica Agricultural Society
Denbigh 2019
Agricultural, Industrial & Food
Show
Denbigh Showground
May Pen, Clarendon
FRIDAY, AUGUST 9
JISCO/ALPART& ALPART
COMMUNITY COUNCIL
Ceremony
Back-to-School Assistance
ALPART Sports Club
Nain, St Elizabeth - 2:00 pm
SATURDAY, AUGUST 10
Get in Shape
Health & Fitness Event
Porus Primary School
Porus, Manchester- 5:30 pm
SATURDAY, AUGUST 17
Optimist Club
Zone 7
Fourth Quarter Meeting
Villa Gardens Restaurant
Villa Road
Mandeville, Manchester -
2:00 pm
