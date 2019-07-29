FOR YOUR DIARY

Monday, July 29, 2019

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

A Different Stroke

Presents

Sip & Paint Independence Style

Reazons Restaurant

Walderston,

Manchester- 5:00 pm

 

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

Manchester Police Youth Club

Council &

Manchester Police Safety and

Security Branch

Mr & Miss Manchester Police

Youth Club

Pageant & After Party

Manchester High School

Auditorium

Mandeville, Manchester -

7:00 pm

 

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4 - TUESDAY, AUGUST 6

Jamaica Agricultural Society

Denbigh 2019

Agricultural, Industrial & Food

Show

Denbigh Showground

May Pen, Clarendon

 

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

JISCO/ALPART& ALPART

COMMUNITY COUNCIL

Ceremony

Back-to-School Assistance

ALPART Sports Club

Nain, St Elizabeth - 2:00 pm

 

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

Get in Shape

Health & Fitness Event

Porus Primary School

Porus, Manchester- 5:30 pm

 

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

Optimist Club

Zone 7

Fourth Quarter Meeting

Villa Gardens Restaurant

Villa Road

Mandeville, Manchester -

2:00 pm

