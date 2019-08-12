FOR YOUR DIARY
(1) Saturday, August 17
Optimist Club
Zone 7
Fourth Quarter Meeting
Villa Gardens Restaurant
Villa Road
Mandeville Manchester - 2:00 pm
(2) Monday, August 19-
Wednesday, August 21
Tereece Johnson Roach Ministries &
Watson's Hill Pentecostal Church of God
Mental Health Awareness Conference
'Breaking the Silence, Breaking Free'
Watson's Hill Pentecostal Church of God
Downs Manchester
August 19-20 - 7:00 pm
(3) Tuesdays, August 21
Rotary Club of Mandeville
Golf View Hotel
Caledonia Road
Mandeville Manchester - 5:45 pm
(4) 1st Thursdays
Manchester Chamber of Commerce
Monthly Meeting
Golf View Hotel
Caledonia Road
Mandeville Manchester - 6:00 pm
(5) Thursdays
Kiwanis Club of Mandeville
Weekly Meetig
Mandeville Primary
Manchester - 6:00 pm
