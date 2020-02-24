FOR YOUR DIARY

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 25,2020 - 8:30 AM TO 3:00 PM Rosehall Primary & Infant School/Social Development Commission/Ministry of Health host Career, Health, Social and Wellness Fair on the grounds of Portsea Health Centre, St Elizabeth. FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28, 2020 Fontana Pharmacy in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sports present an inter-school Visual & Performing Arts Competition - Jamaica Day 2020 Creative Competition for schools. MONDAY, MARCH 2, 2020 - 1:00 PM Official opening of Candle in the Dark Shelter for the homeless 10 Caledonia Road, Mandeville, by New Zealand Ambassador. THURSDAY, MARCH 5, 2020 6:00 PM Monthly meeting of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce @ Golf View Hotel. SUNDAY, MARCH 8, 2020 1:00 PM TO 4:00 PM Made in Manchester Women's Summit - International Women's Day Event @ Mandeville Hotel. SUNDAY, MARCH 15, 2020 - 10:00 AM TO 6:00 PM Made in Manchester EXPO “Igniting MSME Growth” @ Mt St Joseph Auditorium and playing field

