Hood-Daniel at 60
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Hood–Daniel Well Company Ltd at Spur Tree in Manchester, which lays claim to being the leading well drilling operation in Jamaica, is this year celebrating its 60th anniversary.
In a release to the Jamaica Observer Central, Hood-Daniel declared its “pride” in the preservation of “expertise”, its record of drilling the deepest well in Jamaica — at Cheapside in St Elizabeth and of having the “most experienced well drillers in the island”.
Beyond well drilling and related sales and services, Hood-Daniel has expanded to include agricultural equipment sales and services.
The release stated that the company has “forged new relationships and strengthened existing networks” to become “the sole distributor in Jamaica for Bell Cane loaders from South Africa, TATU implements and Jacto boom sprayers from Brazil”. The release said that more recently, there has been “the acquisition of a down-hole camera used in the video logging of deep wells”.
As part of its 60th-anniversary celebrations, Hood-Daniel Well Company recently held a Long services awards banquet for 29 members of staff – a few with service extending more than 40 years.
