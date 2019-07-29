Hundreds benefit from south Manchester health fair

MANDEVIILLE, Manchester — Scores of residents in the rural community of Farm in south Manchester and surrounding areas benefited from free medical and dental services at a health and information fair held at the Farm Community Centre recently.

The event, sponsored by bauxite/alumina company Jamalco in collaboration with the Southern Regional Health Authority, provided dental cleaning and extractions and other medical services including pap smears, prostate cancer screenings, and vision testing.

More than 200 adults and children received care with some 100 people also receiving a prescription subsidy valued at $3,000 each to help offset the costs associated with purchasing medication.

Several government and private agencies were on hand to provide information about their products and services. A team from the Jamaica Moves programme engaged patrons in a series of exercises and promoted the Ministry of Health's message of eating right and exercising for at least 30 minutes each day to reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases.

Community relations officer at Jamalco Natalee Irving said the health fair was oversubscribed as more than 100 persons had to be turned back after the target quota was met.

“This health fair proves that there is a real need for the different services that were offered. Some persons were here from as early as 5:30 am to register. Many persons have expressed their appreciation for the dental services in particular as dental care is very expensive and some simply cannot afford it,” she said.

Windsor Forest community member Camille Gregory-Hall lauded Jamalco for the well-needed service. “This is a great initiative for the community and I am elated to see that so many persons turned out to access the free health services being offered...It's really good that every member of each household can come out and get their teeth cleaned or extracted today at no cost to them,” she said.

The health and information fair is one of Jamalco's community outreach initiatives geared towards residents living in its operating areas. The next health fair will be held in Porus, Manchester.