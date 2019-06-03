Improvements being made to dangerous Manchester school zone

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Educators, political representatives and other leaders in Manchester who have always been strong public advocates for initiatives to protect children on the roads of the parish made good on their stated position on Labour Day, May 23.

Several of these leaders participated in upgrading work on the deCarteret Road to Newleigh Road school zone, to ensure that students of Belair High, deCarteret College, Bishop Gibson High, and El Instituto de Mandevilla Preparatory can escape the dangers posed by traffic deliquents.

To that end, in recent months, a pedestrian shelter was opened for students of Belair and in time the stretch of road is expected to be officially labelled a school zone with measures in place, such as signs and rumble strips.

Personnel from the Manchester Municipal Corporation and community groups including members of the Wesley Avenue Citizen's Association, the Bishop Gibson High Alumni Association, and the Manchester Secretaries Association cleared overgrown vegetation, painted sidewalks and cleaned drains.

“On a whole I think it was a good day. Students can walk freer now. We hope to improve what we have started,” Councillor Jones Oliphant (People's National Party — Mandeville Division) told Jamaica Observer Central.

Oliphant then informed that additional work along the school zone will require the collaboration of other organisations such as the National Works Agency (NWA).

In line with the Labour Day theme, “Child Safety... It's You, It's Me, It's All Ah We,” other projects included paving of the school yard at Caledonia Early Childhood on Caledonia Road; the Rotary Club of Mandeville's refurbishing of the Mandeville Craft Institute on Grove Road; and painting of a pedestrian crossing in front of the Mount St Joseph Preparatory School on Manchester Road.

Principal of Caledonia Early Childhood, Barbara Miller, said that the 17-year-old institution moved to its current location last September and the grass became worn over time because of the frequency of vehicles in the school yard.

She said it was prudent to just pave the area and that was made possible with the support of parents, staff members of the business community, and volunteers from the Optimist Club of Mandeville.

President of the Rotary Club of Mandeville, Andria Gordon, informed that painting was done inside and outside of the building, retiling work was started and further refurbishing is expected to continue beyond her tenure at the helm, which ends next month.