In honour of Edward Seaga

BLACK RIVER, St Elizabeth — Members of the St Elizabeth Municipal Corporation joined in paying tribute to the late former prime minister and leader of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Edward Seaga at the corporation's monthly meeting last Thursday.

Mayor of Black River and chairman of the council, Derrick Sangster (Mountainside Division - JLP), as well as former mayors Everton Fisher (Balaclava Division - PNP) and Jeremy Palmer (Pedro Plains Division - JLP) were among those praising Seaga who died on May 28 on his 89th birthday in a hospital in the United States.

Councillors remembered the former prime minister as a great, fearless Jamaican patriot who put his country first at all times, regardless of the circumstances.

Seaga served as prime minister of Jamaica from 1980 to 1989.

A state funeral will be held on Sunday, June 23, beginning at noon, at Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, 1 George Headley Drive in Kingston. Interment will follow at the National Heroes Park.

A four-day period of mourning in honour of the life and service of the late former prime minister, will be observed from the morning of Wednesday, June 19, to the evening of Saturday, June 22.