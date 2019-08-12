Jamaica School of Agriculture old boys reconnect

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — All former students of the Jamaica School of Agriculture (JSA) share an unbroken bond, Dr Karl Wellington told the Jamaica Observer Central recently.

Dr Wellington was among the graduating class of 1957 and is renowned for his work as an animal geneticist. He joined close to 30 “old boys” from the classes 1966, 1967, 1968 and 1969 at the Ingleside Recreational and Wellness Centre (Badminton Club) in Mandeville for a reunion.

The get-together also included past lecturers Joscelyn Grant and Rudolph Rowe, spouses, and friends of past students.

Conrad Smikle, a management consultant and a key member of the planning team for the event, said many had not seen each other since graduation.

The JSA, which was a residential all-boys institution, is noted for preparing students to make seamless transitions when they decided to further their studies in various careers, including medicine and law.

The past students all left the almost six-hour long reunion with plans to contemplate the best way in which to replicate and expand the event and leave a legacy as a group.

The Jamaica School of Agriculture was founded in 1910 and closed its doors in 1981.

It was based in Twickenham Park, St Catherine, and is the forerunner to the now College of Agriculture Science and Education (CASE) in Portland.

Both former lecturers, who were also students at JSA, said they appreciated being included in the event.

Rowe, told The Jamaica Observer Central that in addition to teaching, he has served in different aspects of agriculture throughout his career.

“Agriculture can be pretty rewarding if done properly,” he said.

Grant used the occasion to give some life lessons.

“You have one chance to pass this way. Do all the good you can. If you are kind to people, people will be kind to you, your children [and other loved ones],” he said.

