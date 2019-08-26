Jamalco awards $11.88 million in scholarships/grants

HALSE HALL, Clarendon — Bauxite/alumina company Jamalco recently awarded $11.88 million dollars in scholarships and grants to 60 tertiary students through its education assistance programme.

A news release reported manager of Corporate Services at Jamalco, Donna Marie Brooks-Gordon, as telling her audience at the annual scholarship awards ceremony that the 60 tertiary scholars were selected from a pool of more than 200 applicants to mark the company's 60th Anniversary.

Additionally, nine students received GSAT/PEP scholarships valued at $360,000.

Gordon said that another 280 basic, primary, and high school students were to receive book vouchers to purchase school supplies.

Managing Director at Jamalco, Austin Mooney, commended the students for not allowing their circumstances to deter or dampen their determination to succeed.

“I admire the persevering spirit that many of you have, to be able to excel above your circumstances to become scholars in your own right.

“Jamalco's expectations of you are great and it is my hope that you will all live up to the high standards expected of you and that you will be relentless in your studies,” he said.

Guest speaker and Parliamentary Secretary, Senator Robert Morgan, lauded Jamalco for its significant and consistent contribution to education. The company had “instilled a symbol of excellence in the parish” of Clarendon, he said.

Morgan implored the recipients to have the courage and dedication to be successful and to also lend a helping hand to someone in their community, just as Jamalco had done for them.

“Everyone has a duty to hold the hands of a youngster and show them that there is a light at the top of the hill, and if they unfurl their wings like eagles, they can soar to the highest peaks,” he said.

Scholarship recipient and final year student at the Northern Caribbean University, Rayan Rhoden, expressed appreciation for the financial aid from Jamalco, noting that Jamalco's investment had made life easier for him.

“Sixty tertiary students will be invested in through education, and it is a privilege for me to be among the 60. I am blessed and highly favoured,” he said.

The Jamalco Community Scholarship Programme provides financial assistance to high school and tertiary students who live in Clarendon and Manchester. Scholarships are awarded to students who achieve specific scholastic standards, have a need for financial assistance, and who are involved in extracurricular activities.