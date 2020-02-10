Lucky winners!

CLARENDON PARK, Clarendon — Juici Patties and Coca-Cola collaborated during the Christmas season in a promotion which allowed customers to win prizes, including Lenovo laptops, Samsung Smart TV sets and Samsung tablets.

A release from Juici Patties said there were 36 winners from across the country.

The promotion ran from November 21, 2019 to January 10, 2020. The draw and handover of prizes were hosted at The Verandah, Juici Patties' Empowerment Park in Clarendon on January 17, 2020 and February 1, 2020.

Juici Patties said the promotion was to “give back to our valued customers for their continuous support over the years and to show our appreciation and gratitude…”