Manchester Co-op Credit Union awards $1.9 million to students

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The central Jamaica-based Manchester Co-operative Credit Union (MCCU) has this year awarded grants to 29 students totalling $1.9 million to assist them with their secondary and tertiary level education.

Twenty-one students are recipients of the MCCU's Primary Exit Profile (PEP) Bursary award, seven are recipients of the Sydney Carter Bursary and one student received the Sydney Carter Scholarship.

MCCU President Alexander Bourne, congratulated the recipients but also cautioned that “excellence is not a destination, but...a journey, do not pause at this place. The real hard work is yet to come”.

He highlighted the value of investment in education.

“We have to invest in our people and ensure they are equipped with the knowledge, skills, attitudes and levels of awareness that will make them participate successfully in society. The Manchester Co-operative Credit Union believes in our people and the value of education and that is why we make this significant investment,” said Bourne.

MCCU General Manager Michelle Ambersley, said that this year the credit union received the largest-ever number of applicants for the Sydney Carter Scholarship, which caters for students at the tertiary level and PEP Bursary for those about to enter high school.

“This year we had 76 applicants for the Sydney Carter Scholarship and 30 applicants for the PEP Bursary. This has been the largest number of applicants to date...we can attribute this increase of over 50 per cent to our social media platforms,” said Ambersley.

The late Sydney Carter was instrumental in the formation of the MCCU and served as a vice-principal at Holmwood Technical High School.

Addressing the awards ceremony, which took the form of a banquet at the Mandeville Hotel, Jamaica Teacher's Association (JTA) President-elect Jasford Gabriel, implored the awardees to make the best use of their talents.

“You are blessed to be specially honoured in this way and I want to encourage you to take full advantage of this opportunity,” he said.

He added, “I want to encourage our young people to ensure that you make the best use of the talents that you have.”

This year's recipient of the Sydney Carter scholarship, Javid Bryan, who will be studying Journalism at The University of the West Indies (UWI) expressed thanks to MCCU. Bryan is the first in his family to attend university.

“Growing up in a less privileged family with its financial and academic struggles helped me to realise the true value of education. This award gives me the opportunity to develop skills that will not only serve the journalism community but also the wider society,” said Bryan.