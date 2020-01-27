Manchester community leaders urged to serve well and do what's right

Mandeville , Manchester — Seven months after being appointed custos of Manchester, Garfield Green kicked off the new year by hosting a church service during which he encouraged leaders to make the best of 2020 for their communities and Jamaica.

Those in attendance included leading members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, community leaders, Minister of Justice Delroy Chuck, and his wife Patricia, and members of Ridgemount United Church.

“As leaders we have a moral obligation to serve our people, and our lifestyles, our behaviour, and our gains must not only appear to do right in the sight of the people, but it must be in keeping with what God expects of us,” Green said.

He also used the opportunity to introduce a group called Friends of the Custos. He explained that the group was already in partnership with the police and will work to combat domestic violence and other social ills in the parish.

According to Green, 'Friends of the Custos' will be cheered by Reverend Anthony Chung and will consist of professionals from various sectors in this parish.

“The group is charged with the responsibility to develop, implement and monitor community initiatives that will have a positive impact on the lives of our citizens and our communities,” said Green.

In addressing the service, Chuck urged justices of the peace (JPs) across Manchester to have a clear vision on promoting peace and harmony across the parish and, by extension, Jamaica during 2020.

“May I say that I have a mission to really empower the justices of the peace and to really make the acronym JP means something,” said Chuck. He emphasised that JPs should be committed to voluntary service.

In a follow-up interview with the Observer Central, Chuck declared that inappropriate and corrupt practices by JPs, including the acceptance of payment for services, would not be tolerated.

“It's a voluntary vocation and those who are unable to do it [voluntarily], it's better to give up your commission...any justice of the peace who is charging for their service, and if we find out, they will be decommissioned,” said Chuck.

In his sermon, themed 'Committed to Service: Go Light Your World', Chung urged the congregation to follow their calling and to always strive to do what is right.

“The goal of service must be to make our world a better place — where nobody is left behind, where people get good news, where we are offered hope and opportunity to realise and achieve our full potential. That is what serving aim, to do; that is what Jesus came to do,” said Chung.