Manchester constables lauded for service

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — District Constable Traceya Smith and Constable Nickroy Neish this month walked away as the winners in the female and male category of the Top Cop Awards initiative of the Mandeville Police Civic Committee.

Smith is based at Cottage Police Station in Mile Gully and Neish is serving at the patrol section at the Mandeville Police Station.

They each received a weekend for two to Negril, gift baskets, trophies, and certificates.

The first and second runners-up in the male and female categories were also recognised. Nomination was open to officers at the 11 police stations located in Manchester.

“I was a bit surprised by the award but grateful,” Smith told the Jamaica Observer Central.

She said that she has been a district constable for 10 years and she believes knowledge of her job, as well as the level of customer service which she offers consistently have enabled her to emerge as one of the winners.

Smith said that matters that are frequently dealt with at Cottage Police Station are domestic disputes, land disputes, and threats.

“We always try to reach customers at the soonest possible time and see how best we can assist them, even with limited resources,” she said.

Working as a police officer, Neish said, has always been a dream.

He has now served close to four years and has his sights set on many more years in the constabulary.

“I don't think, I will resign; I am taking it on as a career. I would like to become at least a deputy commissioner of police,” he said.

Neish, a Greenvale native, describes himself as a “people person”.

He said that his ability to carry out his duties, his punctuality, and knowledge of the policies of the force to combat crime are qualities, which may have given him the edge to be selected as a winner.

In addition to his duties as a police officer, Neish said that he is always involved in volunteerism and at present he and five other men from his church, who also grew up in Greenvale, are looking to restart a home-work centre in the community.

Smith and Neish were awarded for the 2018-2019 period during the Civic Committee's annual general meeting at the Badminton Club in Ingleside on Monday, July 15.

On the occasion, a smart television was also donated for the CCTV (Closed-Circuit Television) room at the Mandeville Police Station.

Organisers say the civic committee has been around for more than 40 years with the main mission being to foster goodwill between the police and communities.

The Top Cop Awards programme, which helps to build morale, is said to be a longstanding activity of the group.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Elsa Smith, territorial officer in charge of the Community Safety and Security Branch of the Manchester Division and deputy superintendent in charge of crime in Area 3, Christopher Brown, lauded the partnership, noting that the police cannot do it alone and that Manchester is a better place because of the support of the group.

At the annual general meeting, retired assistant matron of the Church Teachers' College, Joan Seaton-Dennis was returned as president of the Mandeville Police Civic Committee.

“Thanks for the confidence shown in me. I will endeavour to do my best with the support. We will continue to work with other associations,” she said.

Seaton-Dennis said that the organisation is non-political and open to all citizens of Mandeville and its environs.