Manchester Festival Queen gives helping hand to fire victims

SPRING GROVE, Manchester — Crystal Scale, Miss Manchester Festival Queen 2018 whose reign officially ended last night (June 2), recently spearheaded support for a family in the parish whose home and possessions were ravaged by fire.

Kerene Smith-White — still trying to deal with the untimely passing of her husband in January — on April 6 lost her home in Spring Grove, Porus, where she lived with four of her children and two grandchildren. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

“Mi nuh save nutten,” Smith-White informed last Monday when Scale and her team visited her mother's home, where she is now staying temporarily. The festival queen and her team brought with them items of clothing, food, school supplies and toiletries.

Scale, whose main project for the year, 4Ts (Transforming Trash To Treasures), was aimed at recycling waste, also donated to the family a sleeping mat made from scandal bags.

The sleeping mat project, she said, is intended to alleviate discomfort for the homeless and is among environmental and other initiatives she plans to continue.

“[It is] overwhelming,” Smith-White said of the donation. She is hoping that she can receive a home through Food For The Poor.

Scale's donation to the family was done in collaboration with non-profit AXM Foundation, and other partners.

Photo highlights of the visit are shared above.