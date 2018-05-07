Manchester Peace Coalition takes aim at social intervention

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Noted anthropologist Dr Herbert Gayle has been commissioned by the Manchester Peace Coalition to do an assessment of at-risk communities in the parish.

The assessment is one phase of work being undertaken by the relatively new organisation to guide social intervention strategies.

Greenvale, Comfort, Royal Flat, Barnstable, Heartease, Albion, Cedar Grove, May Day, Farm, Waltham, Three Chains, Georges Valley, New Green, Hatfield, and Brockery are among the areas that are being engaged based on recommendations from the Manchester police.

Presenting preliminary findings at a recent gathering at the Manchester Municipal Corporation, Gayle gave the assurance that the parish was in a good place to handle crime.

“The biggest opportunity in Manchester is the fact that you are not bad yet. You just crossed the threshold. Any parent will tell you, the best time to help a child is to 'nip it in the bud,' he said.

Gayle cautioned that Manchester is “urbanising” at a fast pace and it is “virtually impossible” to do so without occurrences of crime and violence while emphasising that Jamaica cannot continue down the road of addressing symptoms.

He said that Manchester should find ways to discourage school dropouts.

The social anthropologist noted that the experience for males and females is different when it happens and as such the strategies to handle the situation for each gender will also vary.

The work of the Manchester Peace Coalition is being funded through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives.

Canadian High Commissioner to Jamaica, Laurie Peters, who was in attendance at the Manchester Municipal Corporation to hear the preliminary report, commended the local group for thinking and acting in a way that can have national impact.

“I am working with what I call my ABCE coalition- America, Britain, Canada and EU (European Union) among other international partners, to see what we can do strategically, cohesively and coherently to support Jamaica on your national plans to fight crime and violence. It's projects such as this with the Manchester Peace Coalition (that) I think really do have the most impact; that notion of keeping it at the community level, empowering community members, enabling community leaders to make sure that you have the tools necessary to manage the crime and violence in your neighbourhoods or in the case of Mandeville and Manchester, to be pre-emptive so that you can remain one of the safest parishes on the island,” she said.

Dr Clifton Reid, chairman of the Manchester Peace Coalition, urged input from as many people as possible, noting that the aim of the group is to foster synergies for the betterment of the parish.

Currently, the coalition includes the police, members of the judiciary and diverse community groups.

The full report from the community assessment is expected to be revealed this month.