Manchester residents make use of 'Justice Bus'

PORUS, Manchester — More than 20 residents benefitted from free legal advice here recently, through the inaugural Legal Assistance Project.

The idea was conceptualised and is being executed by members of the Ackee Tree Group — residents and affiliates of the Porus community. They say the intention is for all interested persons across the parish to have access.

Partners for the first event were the Citizen Security and Justice Programme, the Ministry of Justice and the Legal Aid Council.

Those who came out to avail themselves of the service got the opportunity to have their queries answered in the mobile unit, the 'Justice Bus', on the grounds of the Trinity Baptist Church in Porus.

Legal consultant, Shara-Kay Dacres, on a short break from a busy day of giving advice, revealed that the bulk of the concerns were land related.

“We've been getting a lot of persons who have issues in land-related matters. They are just grateful (for the assistance) and we are happy to be here to assist. We intend to come back because we realise that there is really a need for the Legal Aid Council's mobile unit here,” she said.

Dacres said that clients can expect confidentiality when they are being seen and in how their matters are handled.

Siblings Percival Oxilley and Delores Walker who wanted information on separate properties told the Jamaica Observer Central that a lack of financial resources prevented them from moving at the pace that they would like. They also expressed their appreciation for the support that was made available.

Walker said she was also feeling the weight of paying property tax for her land while attempting to get a title.

Another resident, Glenford Howe, said that it was a “good programme” and mentioned too that financial constraint made it difficult for him to deal with his land matters.

Included among the members of the Ackee Tree Group are attorneys, police officers, educators and justices of the peace.

Sergeant of police, Patrae Rowe who holds a Bachelor of Laws degree informed that the project presented an opportunity for persons with special skills and expertise to contribute to communities across Jamaica.

“I believe that being a part of this project is the true meaning of really giving back to your community; all of us coming together accumulatively with our various skills and expertise. My involvement, I believe, is kind of unique because having an appreciation for law and the operational part of law, which is policing, I will be able to give advice from those two perspectives,” he said.

Claudia Morant — Baker, Jamaica Labour Party councillor for the Porus Division, and member of Ackee Tree said that she also serves in Petty Session Court as a lay magistrate and believes that with more information some disputes about land and other matters could be resolved with greater ease.

“It is all a learning process for everybody,” she said.

The project is slated to take place on the fourth Saturday of every month at the Trinity Baptist Church.

The Ackee Tree Group plans to have at least two attorneys on hand, addressing a range of issues, each time the service is offered.