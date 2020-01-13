PHOTO: MANCHESTER'S FIRST BORN IN 2020

Baby Natonia Gabriella Harris seen in the arms of her mother Latoya Thomas (centre) was the first born at the Mandeville Regional Hospital on New Year's Day, 2020. Leon Smith (right) sales representative of Kirk FP Ltd which distributes baby products for Lovable and Johnson and Johnson brought a gift basket for mother and baby. At left is Sister Cheryl Murray-Messam of Mandeville Regional. (Photo: Gregory Bennett)

