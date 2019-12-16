MANDEVILLE CHRISTMAS TREE

As is usual at this time of year, the attractive Cecil Charlton Park at the centre of Mandeville has been lit up by a decorated Christmas tree. Minister of Local Government Desmond McKenzie joined members of the local community on December 9 for the tree-lighting ceremony.

