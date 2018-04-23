Mandeville Municipal Corporation ponders posthumous recognition for Pat Anderson

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Fuelled by an all-consuming dedication for development through sports, the late Patrick Anderson made a long and fruitful contribution to Jamaican sport, especially track and field, football and cricket over many decades.

Anderson died earlier this month at age eighty-four after a period of illness.

At the recent meeting of the Manchester Municipal Corporation, councillors, officers and guests paused for a moment of silence in his honour.

Mayor of Mandeville Donovan Mitchell told the Jamaica Observer Central that at some point the Municipal Corporation will initiate a more tangible recognition for Anderson.

“We will do something as a parish to recognise him, something in his honour,” he said.

Mitchell said that naming a track at Brooks Park Sports and Recreational Complex in Mandeville is one of the possibilities.

The mayor, who is also a People's National Party (PNP) councillor for the Royal Flat Division, said that Anderson's impact was felt in that area.

“I have known Pat for over 30 years. he operated a business in the Royal Flat area when I was much younger. We called him 'Uncle Bunny' or 'Pat.' …He has helped to develop the Royal Flat community. There were a lot of young men who he has helped both in the sporting arena and in casual work while he was at WINDALCO (formerly ALCAN). He has been a very outstanding Jamaican,” he said.

Mitchell said that whatever option is chosen to recognise Anderson would be “deserving.”

Councillor McArthur Collins (PNP — New Green Division) said that as a member of the Brooks Park Committee, Anderson was instrumental in getting the Sports Development Foundation to renovate the field.

He said while the idea of bestowing an appropriate recognition will have to be further considered, Anderson's work towards the advancement of Brooks Park would make him a suitable candidate if a decision is taken to name an area there in his honour.

Collins said that he and Anderson shared nearly 40 years of friendship and professional relationship as they worked together at ALCAN and both had administrative roles in football.

“He was like a coach, a manager, everything towards sports in Manchester,” said Collins.

Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor for the Walderston Division Leroy Mitchell described Anderson as a “builder” in sports and of young people.

Patrick Anderson served as president of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) and Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) among many roles in sports administration for many years.

The thanksgiving service for his life is scheduled to take place at the Kendal Conference Centre in the parish on Saturday, May 12.