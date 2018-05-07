May Day High wins Manchester Credit Union debating competition

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — May Day High School took top spot in this year's renewal of the Manchester Co-operative Credit Union's-sponsored Inter-Secondary Schools Debating Competition final here recently.

They topped Holmwood Technical High School in the final to walk away with the coveted Mavis Campbell trophy, named in honour of a former general manager of the credit union.

Each student from the winning team received electronic tablets and $15,000, while their coaches received $10,000 each.

Other schools which participated in the debating competition were: Belair High, Bishop Gibson High, Porus High, deCarteret College, Mount Saint Joseph High, Spalding High, and Knox College.

Defending champions Knox College placed third in this year's renewal. The school had won the competition four consecutive occasions prior.

The Manchester Co-operative Credit Union's Debating Competition has been showcasing the oratorical talent of secondary school students in the parish for more than a decade.

Here are photo highlights from the event held at the Mandeville Hotel.