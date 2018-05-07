May Day High wins Manchester Credit Union debating competition
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — May Day High School took top spot in this year's renewal of the Manchester Co-operative Credit Union's-sponsored Inter-Secondary Schools Debating Competition final here recently.
They topped Holmwood Technical High School in the final to walk away with the coveted Mavis Campbell trophy, named in honour of a former general manager of the credit union.
Each student from the winning team received electronic tablets and $15,000, while their coaches received $10,000 each.
Other schools which participated in the debating competition were: Belair High, Bishop Gibson High, Porus High, deCarteret College, Mount Saint Joseph High, Spalding High, and Knox College.
Defending champions Knox College placed third in this year's renewal. The school had won the competition four consecutive occasions prior.
The Manchester Co-operative Credit Union's Debating Competition has been showcasing the oratorical talent of secondary school students in the parish for more than a decade.
Here are photo highlights from the event held at the Mandeville Hotel.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy