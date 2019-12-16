Mayor offers hope ...following May Pen market fire

MAY PEN, Clarendon — It's unlikely to be a merry Christmas for scores of vendors who suffered heavy losses in a massive fire, which destroyed much of the market here on December 1.

However, mayor of May Pen, Winston Maragh says the Clarendon Municipal Corporation is doing as much as is possible to make life easier for the vendors and their customers in the build-up to Christmas Day.

Maragh told The Jamaica Observer Central on Friday that work to clean up and resurface the burnt out area should be completed in time for vendors to take possession this week.

The May Pen mayor said a shortage of asphalt caused by major road construction across the country had proven a hindrance but that “oiling and sanding” was being done to provide a clean, smooth surface in the market area.

“It's a temporary arrangement, but it's the best we can do right now ... after the holidays, we will be able to asphalt,” the mayor informed by telephone.

He said that a meeting would also be held with the vendors to determine a more “permanent” solution, after the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The mayor declined to elaborate, but there has been talk in some quarters of a modern facility to accommodate vendors and shoppers.

The fire of mysterious origins ravaged vending stalls leaving millions of dollars in damage.

Maragh told this publication that close to 100 vendors had declared total or partial losses.

Reports earlier this month said the Ministry of Labour and Social Security was working closely with the Clarendon Municipality to assist with compassionate grants.

The mayor noted that the main market house, including the office and bathrooms, was left untouched by the fire.