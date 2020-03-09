Murders the same as last year in Manchester

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The police are reporting eight murders in this south-central parish since the start of 2020, up to last Thursday. This is the same number as for the similar period last year.

Deputy Superintendent Elsa Smith of the Manchester Police Division told business leaders at the monthly meeting of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce that four of this year's eight homicides have been deemed domestic-related.

Smith said six of the eight cases have been cleared up, which means that the police have made arrests.

The deputy superintendent further reported a 33 per cent reduction in other serious crimes this year, compared to the same period last year. These include rape, robbery, shooting, assault, and burglary. There were 54 such crimes this year against 83 in 2019.

A combined clear-up rate of 36 per cent for the periods under review, according to DSP Smith, places the parish among the top-performing police divisions.

She attributed the decline in serious crimes to “increased investigative efforts” of the Manchester police.