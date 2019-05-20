Name them, shame them!

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Disgusted at the behaviour of those who throw out garbage without regard to proper disposal, St Elizabeth South Western Member of Parliament Floyd Green wants such people to be publicly identified and shamed, where possible.

“I believe we must start a programme where we name and shame those who continue to throw the garbage on the roads daily,” Green told a long-service departmental and retirees' banquet hosted recently by waste collection and disposal agency, Southern Parks and Markets (SPM) Ltd.

“I would love to see on social media, pictures of those cars out of which the box lunch is coming, the box juice is coming. We should start posting and sharing those,” Green, who is also state minister for Industry, commerce, agriculture and fisheries, said.

“It cannot continue like this; our island is our best asset. [Our] jobs will be easier if people were putting their rubbish in receptacles... and not littering Jamaica. We are too beautiful a country. I urge the nation on a whole to take more pride in our country and in our communities and keep Jamaica clean,” said Green.

“You know, as a country we have to do better. As a people we have to tek more pride in our country. To be honest, some of the practices that I see, it really turns all parts of you,” he said.

The banquet was in honour of workers whom the SPM said had remained steadfast despite adverse conditions. The SPM is responsible for garbage collection in Manchester, St Elizabeth, and Clarendon, and is a branch of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA).

Sixty-nine SPM employees, including four retirees, were recognised at the function held at St John Bosco boys' Home auditorium in Hatfield, just outside Mandeville.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie hailed the workers for their commitment, while noting that keeping the environment clean requires a collaborative effort.

“There is no honour that is too high; there is nothing that is humanly possible that cannot be said about your overall contribution to the success of the National Solid Waste Management,” said McKenzie. “Everybody has to play their part; it can't be just the organisation and those who work (there),” he added.

McKenzie said that the NSWMA, which he described as perhaps the “brightest star” in his ministry, is doing much better than three and a half years ago. Credit should not only be given to management but also the employees on the ground putting in the work, he said.

He applauded what he said was a positive change in the attitude of workers. Additionally, more trucks were now available, less was being spent on maintenance, there was greater control in the use of gasoline, uniforms were in place for drivers and sidemen, and there had been a salary increase, McKenzie said.

“On the first of July this year, we will again move it (salary for garbage truck drivers and sidemen) by another 28 per cent,” all jobs deserve fair treatment.

Green attested to improvements in the SPM region, saying that he has seen workers on the job even at nights and that he is impressed with the more community-based approach being taken.

Regional operations manager for the SPM, Edward Muir said the banquet was the first for the region.

“The management deemed it necessary to host this prestigious function — which was borne out of continuous desire to improve staff morale, to improve staff welfare and recognise the efforts of very hard-working and dedicated members of our team,” he said.

Muir said the SPM has boosted its service with the addition of 10 new units and six rehabilitated units from 2016 to present, and the fleet has been maintained.

Green also used the event to lobby for at least eight more garbage trucks in the SPM region, to ensure daily collection for most of the major areas.