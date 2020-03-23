NCU partners with US university

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Mandeville-based Northern Caribbean University (NCU) has partnered with University of West Georgia (UWG) for an annual debate and communication exchange to benefit communication studies students and debaters.

Chair of the Department of Communication Studies (DCS) and head coach of the NCU debate team, Noreen Daley, who led a team of four students to UWG, told the Jamaica Observer Central that the inaugural staging of the exchange was executed recently.

“It was an enlightening experience for us… We had a friendly debate match where two of our debaters — Sabrina Atkinson and Terrain Wright — debated against two members of the UWG team. I am proud of my debaters because they did their research and the necessary preparation. It was not a win-lose, so I am certain that they have gained from the experience,” she said.

The two teams debated the motion: 'Restrictions on civil liberties is a justified public health response to potential disease outbreaks'.

“The more you practice your craft is the better you will get at it. We enjoyed the exchange. It originated from an opportunity while I was on vacation in Georgia, and to see that one year later the partnership has been building with Dr Michael Hester and UWG. The students were given an opportunity to experience the American tertiary education system as they went to classes,” she went on.

“We attended two major events — the friendly debate and UWG's media day — which allowed our students to network with media professionals in the US,” she added.

The UWG media day hosted by the university's Department of Mass Communications consisted of a panel discussion, symposium, and honours luncheon.

“Ultimately the aim is to have a semester exchange between both institutions for faculty and students, so we are working towards that,” said Daley.

Last October,UWG placed third at NCU's invitational debate series held at NCU in Mandeville.

Dr Hester, UWG's director of debate, who has travelled to Jamaica 10 times in the last three years for debate, is optimistic about the partnership between both universities.

“We love the idea of working with NCU which has, without a doubt, one of the top programmes in Jamaica. During their time here in the US they have already proven themselves worthy to be an international level team. They have a very strong programme led by Noreen Daley and we love working with them because there is a standard of professional character, integrity, and respect for the activity [debating],” he said.