New business co-working space for Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Cobblestone Business Centre, an affiliate of the OMG Restaurant and Cafe Ltd, which opened to the public in October, is being described as “Mandeville's newest co-working space which also doubles as a conference room, meeting room and boardroom rental”.

A news release from the firm said the business centre “is a shared workspace that aims to change the way people work through our modern office solutions that will inspire creativity and networking among business professionals.

“We currently offer individual and corporate memberships as well as virtual office membership which includes the usage of our business address, courier drop off, etc. We also offer add-on services such as printing, scanning and transcription as well as coffee breaks and catering services”.

Cobblestone Business Centre is located at Unit 3A, Cobblestone Professional Centre, 1 Brumalia Road, Mandeville.