NEW CUSTOS Visits PERCY JUNOR HOSPITAL

New custos rotolorum for Manchester Garfield Green (centre) greets Dr Stephen Chung at the Percy Junor Hospital in Manchester, during a tour of the health facilities in Manchester recently. Green, a businessman and former president of the Manchester Chamber of Commerce, will be formally installed on August 29. He replaces Sally Porteous who retired as custos earlier this year. Parish custodes are appointed by the governor general on the recommendation of the prime minister. During his visit to health facilities, Green was informed of the health service offerings in the parish in addition to the challenges, plans, and achievements of the Southern Regional Health Authority. At left is acting parish manager for the Manchester Health Services, Sandia Chambers Ferguson (left). (Photo: SRHA)