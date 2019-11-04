No to congestion!

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Newly assigned police chief in Manchester, Superintendent Gary Francis, is promising to focus on correcting the long-standing problem of traffic congestion here.

He was addressing parish stakeholders on Friday last at the Ridgemount United Church Hall at a breakfast meeting hosted by recently installed custos of Manchester, Garfield Green.

While pointing out he had only been on the job for eight days as head of the Manchester Police Division, Francis identified taxi-cabs and delivery vehicles operating in the busy commercial town centre, as an aspect of the congestion requiring immediate regulation.

“What should be a two-to three-minute drive into the town is a 30-minute journey, on account of the congestion”, Francis said.

Arguing that time management was an important element in economic productivity, Francis said that the delays and inconvenience from the traffic situation could not be allowed to continue.

Green, who was installed as custos in June, announced that under a partnership arrangement between business leaders and the police, four of 13 police vehicles of the Manchester police that have been out of service have been repaired and put back into service.

He said $1.3 million of $1.5 million required to repair the vehicles is already in hand and the remaining vehicles requiring repairs are soon to be addressed.

Green also told the gathering that a Domestic Dispute/Suicide helpline has been established with a team of counsellors and police mediators.

The breakfast meeting conducted under the theme 'Political Harmony and Democracy in Manchester' was attended by political representatives led by Manchester Members of Parliament Peter Bunting and Mikhail Phillips; councillors of the Manchester Municipality, representatives of academia, members of the clergy and the Mandeville business community.