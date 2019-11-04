Nothern Caribbean University exploring renewable energy

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — The Mandeville-based Northern Caribbean University (NCU) says it is exploring the expansion of its infrastructure in renewable energy with the help of partnerships as it confronts global climate change.

Speaking at the official launch of the book Confronting Global Climate change: Experiments and Applications in the Tropics at the university's main campus recently, NCU president Dr Lincoln Edwards announced that the university is partnering with Wigton Windfarm.

“(NCU) has the moral authority to comment on climate change because we are taking the matter ... seriously here at NCU. We are collaborating with Wigton Windfarm to ensure that wind technology can be transferred to NCU and the windmill that now stands atop Sorenson Hall is a symbol of things to come,” said Edwards.

He added, “Faculty members in our engineering department have built their own solar panels and we are in discussions with private entities to ensure that solar technology will generate a significant portion of our energy needs here at NCU. Adoption of these green technologies will reduce our dependence on fossil fuels which contribute to a rise in global temperature with devastating effects across the planet.”

Edwards commended the author, NCU professor and environmental geoscientist Mark Harris, for putting together what he described as an “outstanding book”.

“This book helps to increase the awareness of climate change to the general public,” Edwards added.

Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for the Land, Environment, Climate Change and Investment, Daryl Vaz, also commended Professor Harris on the launch of his book.

“I thank Professor Harris for adding to the growing body of knowledge about climate change and its impacts on us in Jamaica and the region.

“The book has research articles with supplementary applications and illustrations, as well as discussions on specific problem areas and provides an overview of geotechnical and sustainable solutions to lessen the impact of climate change,” the minister revealed.

He said that the government has been advancing climate action through budgetary allocations and funding from international partners. Recently, Jamaica launched a Green Climate Fund (GCF) to give additional support to the climate financing landscape.

“We are implementing three readiness grants with an approved amount of US$1.4 million. Jamaica is also working towards having national entities directly access GCF resources. We have the resources and will commence activities to develop a gender and climate change strategy and action plan,” said Vaz.