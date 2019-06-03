Quiet but productive Labour Day in St Elizabeth

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — It was a quiet day but also a productive one as St Elizabeth residents marked Labour Day (May 23) with volunteer work in their communities doing improvement at schools, health facilities etc and repairing pot-holed roads.

In some cases, residents simply stayed at home and cleaned up their immediate surroundings.

The Jamaica Information Service (JIS) said scores of people turned up at the Holland Primary School — located in the famous Holland Bamboo grove — to give the school a facelift.

Photographer Ainsley Clarke captured some highlights of Labour Day at Leeds, Seven Corners and Park Mountain — all in the vicinity of Santa Cruz.